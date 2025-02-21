‘Rebel’ BJP leader Yatnal visits Chamundi Hill Temple
February 21, 2025

Places file before deity, makes offering of Rs.1 lakh in cash to temple hundi

Mysuru: Days after he replied to the notice issued by the BJP High Command over his outbursts against State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP dissident MLA and senior party leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in city this morning and paid obeisance to the presiding deity.

Yatnal offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari by placing a file before the deity and performed archanas in the name of his family members. However, the contents of the file were not immediately known and he left the Hill Temple without addressing media persons.

Yatnal’s sudden and unannounced visit to the Hill Temple has surprised many BJP leaders of the city, even as the State BJP unit is grappling with dissidence, which has shown no signs of abating, despite the intervention of Party High Command.

Unhappy with Yatnal’s continued tirade against Vijayendra, the BJP High Command had issued a notice to him a fortnight ago, asking him to reply within three days. But Yatnal took his own time and replied to the notice days after the deadline ended, with pressure mounting on him to reply.  Yatnal is said to have offered Rs.1 lakh in cash to the hundi of the temple .

