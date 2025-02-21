Yaduveer couple’s second son named ‘Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar’

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: The naming ceremony of Mysore Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar couple’s second son was conducted at a traditional ceremony held under the supervision of Palace Priests here on Wednesday.

Yaduveer is also the sitting MP of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

The four-month-old baby was christened as ‘Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar’ at Kannadi Thotti of Mysore Palace. As per rituals, Yaduveer couple repeated the name thrice in the ear of the baby.

Being a private ceremony, the close relatives including the parents of Trishikha Kumari were invited, restricting the general public and Palace staff from attending the ceremony. The Police had provided adequate security for the ceremony.

On Oct.11, 2024, Trishikha had delivered the baby boy at a private hospital in city. The birth of the baby coincided with Navaratri festivities, with Yaduveer performing Ayudha Puja, followed by visarjane of Kankana (sacred cloth tied to wrist).The couple has an elder son named Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, aged seven, who was born in Dec. 2017.

According to the priests, the name Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar can be split into four words and the meaning can be elaborated as follows:

Yuga means Lord of the Era: There is a mention of four Yuga in Sanatana Dharma. They are: Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dwapara Yuga and Kali Yuga.

Dhyaksh means, one who is capable, having expertise and skills or honest, which can also be understood as a leader of a group.

Krishna: The word Krishna is derived from Sanksrit, meaning ‘Black’ in complexion or handsome. The baby boy born in the family, with a history of worshipping Krishna, is named after the Lord, who grows as a confident person, being merciful towards others. Wadiyar: The king, who belongs to Yadu Vamsha or Yadava lineage.