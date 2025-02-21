Udayagiri stone-pelting incident: Police prepare to banish man for derogatory social media post

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police are preparing to banish Satish alias Panduranga whose derogatory social media post against a religion recently triggered stone-pelting incidents at Udayagiri.

The Police authorities have begun proceedings to banish him from the city for a specific period. Udayagiri Police Station Inspector K.N. Sudhakar, citing Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act, Case No. 18/2025, Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita identified Satish as the cause of the disturbance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Special Executive Magistrate M. Muthuraju has filed an application in the City Court seeking his banishment.

Following this move, the Court issued a notice to Satish. Intelligence gathered from Police informants and Special Branch personnel indicates a potential threat to Satish’s life, his family and property, with officials cautioning that miscreants might exploit the situation to further disrupt law and order within the Police Station’s jurisdiction.

The notice states that the investigation revealed that Satish has a criminal history and consequently, Inspector Sudhakar has recommended his banishment from Mysuru City for a specified period to preserve public order and tranquillity.

Following this, the Court ordered Satish to appear and present his explanation. DCP Muthuraju warned that failure to appear would result in ex parte proceedings against him. In compliance with the Court’s order, Satish appeared before the Court yesterday and requested more time to submit his explanation. The Court granted the extension.

Moulvi arrested

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested Mufti Mushtaq Makhtoli, a Moulvi from Udayagiri, for delivering inciting speeches that allegedly triggered stone-pelting incidents at the Udayagiri Police Station. His provocative speech went viral on social media, following which he went into hiding.

Yesterday, Udayagiri Police tracked him down and arrested him. He was then presented before the Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.