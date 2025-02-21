Shakti scheme crowds buses with women: KSRTC steps in finally; reserves seats for men
Shakti scheme crowds buses with women: KSRTC steps in finally; reserves seats for men

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: In a bid to provide relief to men frequently travelling standing inside Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, particularly after the implementation of the ‘Shakti’ scheme that offers free travel for women, the Mysuru City Division has instructed its staff to enforce seat reservations for men more strictly.

Since the launch of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, State-run buses have seen a significant surge in female passengers, effectively turning them into ‘women’s buses’ due to the free travel benefit.

This shift has led to growing frustration among male commuters who, despite paying for tickets, are often left standing for long distances of 60-70 kilometres as most seats are occupied by women.

Vishnuvardhan, a resident of Mysuru, voiced his frustration after repeatedly travelling standing in city buses. In his complaint to the KSRTC Mysuru Division, he highlighted the lack of available seats for men, urging authorities to allocate seats specifically for them.

Responding to the complaint, the Divisional Controller of the KSRTC Mysuru City Division H.T. Veeresh has directed bus staff to ensure that men occupy the seats reserved for them. They have also been asked to submit reports on the measures taken to address the issue.

Henceforth, the front seats will be reserved for women, while the back seats will be occupied by men. This arrangement will follow a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers who board the bus last will inevitably have to stand.

Currently, KSRTC buses designate seats exclusively for women, with no clear indication of reserved seats for men. Although the Government mandated that 50 percent of the seats be reserved for men after implementing the ‘Shakti’ scheme, this is not being consistently enforced.

Male commuters have pointed out that the absence of clear signage for reserved men’s seats often leads to conflicts when they request women to vacate other seats. Commuters are urging KSRTC to provide better clarity on seat allocations to avoid misunderstandings and ensure a fair seating arrangement for all.

