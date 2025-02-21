Defunct lift adds to patients’ woes at District Hospital

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: Several months have elapsed since the lift of the District Hospital on KRS Road in the city has gone defunct, leaving the patients and their caretakers, especially the elders, severely inconvenienced.

The 250-bed District Hospital was constructed at the cost of Rs. 75.32 crore at the premises of PKTB Hospital (Sanatorium) at Metagalli and was dedicated to the public, four years ago. In a short span, the lift has gone out of operation, forcing the visitors irrespective of age to take the stairs to climb the other floors of the hospital building.

The building includes, basement, ground floor, first floor, second and third floors, with the gradual increase in the inflow of patients. However, despite the repeated requests, by the patients and staff of the hospital to repair the lift at the earliest, the grievance has fallen on deaf ears.

The hospital has several departments like- Mother and Child Care, Outpatient, Urology, Neurology, ENT, District Surgeon, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Special Ward, General Ward, Dialysis and Dental Department.

The patients on dialysis feel it stressful to climb the stairs and have to endure the tiredness.

The overall footfalls at the hospital per month is estimated at 500 in patients including 70 out-patients per day, who feel it difficult to climb the stairs.

Apart from the elders, the physically disabled patients rue over the difficulties they face in climbing the stairs, but there are none to hear their woes.