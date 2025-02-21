Mysureans reel under ‘early summer’

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: Even before the onset of summer season, the sweltering heat in the city indicates that the summer has set in advance in the ongoing month of February. As per the weather forecast for the current year, summer season begins in the month of March and exists till the end of May.

To add credence to the experience of early summer condition, the maximum temperature on Feb. 18 was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), that may touch 34 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In the preceding days, the maximum temperature was recorded on an average of 34 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, against the minimum temperature of 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, normally experienced in the month of February, considered as winter season.

The maximum temperature recorded on Feb. 14 was 34 degrees Celsius, which was considered as the highest ever in the month of February in the recent years. This has impacted normal weather condition, forcing the people to reel under the sweltering heat. When compared to the temperature recorded during the corresponding months of the previous years, there is an increase of maximum temperature by 3 degrees Celsius this year.

Though the sunrise is experienced with a mist, the sun continues to hover on the top as the day progresses, blowing hot wind, increasing warm conditions in the night, resulting in the people sweating. There have been instances of people falling sick due to heat conditions.

The change in weather pattern is attributed to the global warming, the new challenge on the horizon, that has been sparked a wide debate in the recent years, that adduces at the prevailing weather condition to stay for a few more days, observed G.V. Sumanth Kumar, Technical Officer, Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU), Naganahalli, Mysuru.

He said, there is no indication of rainfall at least in the next five days in the district, but the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 33-34.1 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 17.6 -18.7 degrees Celsius. The moisture in the wind in morning hours will be about 75-89 percent and afternoon moisture will be 22 – 30 percent. The wind will be blowing at the speed of 1.5 – 2.2 km per hour.

Farmers are advised to adopt irrigation system and after watering the crops, the possibilities of water drying up should be controlled by covering the rows and horticultural crops and vegetable crops with hay stack. The menace of insects will be high at this stage and to get rid of them, the farmers should contact Raitha Samparka Kendra or the experts in Agriculture Department.

Owing to the sunny condition, the plants dry fast and should be watered frequently followed by regular monitoring of the water supply. Following the harvest of crops, to avoid fungus and insects, the crops should be dried up, before stocking them, advise the experts, who suggest, shelter for livestock, along with adequate drinking water facility, quoting the veterinarians.

Be cautious with your diet, health

Following the increase in heat conditions, people should be cautious with their diet, to maintain their health. The water intake should be more and so also the consumption of liquid diet, as any amount of negligence during this condition may lead to the spread of virus causing fever, diarrhoea and other health issues.

It is better to avoid going out and the kids and elders should take precautionary measures, advise the doctors.

To beat the heat, people are resorting to soft drinks, ice cream and tender coconut. Tender coconut is being sold at Rs. 40 – Rs 50 each and watermelon is much in demand.

Owing to imbalance in the nature and extreme weather conditions, the summer has advanced, contributing to the rise in heat conditions. During the previous summer, El Nino effect was felt resulting in the increase in temperature, with the maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius. But still, there won’t be a repeat in maximum temperature like previous year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). —G.V. Sumanth Kumar, Technical Officer, AMFU, Naganahalli