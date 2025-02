February 21, 2025

Nanjangud: A large quantity of pipes meant to supply gas to houses, which were stored at Srikantapuri Layout 16th Cross in the town, has been destroyed in a fire.

It is learnt that fire was lit to a garbage heap, which spread towards the pipes and cables of CCTV cameras of a nearby house, all worth about Rs. 3 lakh, destroying them completely. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, led by Thomas, who rushed to the spot, doused the fire and prevented it from spreading further.