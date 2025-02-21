Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri transferred

S. Ukesh Kumar is new ZP CEO
Mysuru: Mysuru ZP CEO (Chief Executive Officer) K.M. Gayathri is among several IAS officers transferred by the Government yesterday.
Gayathri has been posted as the Chief Operating Officer (Operations), National Livelihood Mission (NLM), Bengaluru, relieving R. Ramachandran of Concurrent charge.
S.Ukesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Mysuru ZP CEO, replacing Gayathri.
Ukesh Kumar, a 2018 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, was serving as Deputy Secretary to Government, DPAR (Services) at Bengaluru.
