No load shedding this summer: Minister K.J. George

News

February 21, 2025

Nelamangala: Energy Minister K.J. George has said, measures have been taken to supply 19,500 megawatt power or more in the State in the forthcoming summer, with no possibilities of load shedding.

He was addressing the gathering after laying foundation stone for the construction of 220 kv power sub-station at Basavanahalli, here on Wednesday.

The electric line in the State is about 10 lakh km, with 6 lakh transformers. When there is a repair in the electric line, it is natural for the people to complain about power cut. However, adequate power is available, with the chances of resorting to load shedding being minimal, added Minister George.

About 50 to 60 sub-stations are being constructed in the State, with the plans afoot to add 100 more sub-stations in the coming years. Preparations are on to build 2,000 megawatt power storage facility in Sharavathi, by producing hydel power. Apart from the existing Solar Park at Pavagada in Tumakuru, another Solar Park is planned on 10,000 acres of land, with the farmers ready to part with the land. By implementing this project, it is aimed at finding a permanent solution for the electricity related grievances, added George.

