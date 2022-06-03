Proud moment for brave girl who fought chain-snatchers  

June 3, 2022

City Top Cop sends out a message on how public can help Police in nabbing criminals

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a proud moment for 21-year-old Sowmya Srikanth, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram, to receive a commendation certificate from City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta for her act of bravery. She received the certificate today at the special briefing parade at CAR (City Armed Reserve) Grounds ahead of PM’s visit to Mysuru.

On Jan. 9, 2022, Sowmya used her presence of mind and displayed bravery and not only saved her gold chain from being snatched but also hit the chain-snatchers with a stick. The criminals had come in a car. Her move helped the public corner the culprits and hand them over to the Police.

The incident took place near a hotel on JLB Road when Sowmya was walking her dog when a miscreant snatched her gold chain and jumped into the waiting car. Sowmya, without panicking, went after the chain-snatchers and hit the person who was behind the wheels of the car with the stick she was carrying. Her quick action shocked the car driver who accelerated the vehicle and hit a roadside tree and an oncoming goods vehicle. The public later caught them.

In giving her the commendation certificate, the Police Commissioner wanted to send out a message that the public has a larger role to play in nabbing criminals. “Public should be alert and they must act immediately without waiting for the Police. If chain-snatchers realise that they will be caught by the people, they will not dare enter localities,” he said, commending Sowmya.

Piece of advice for cops

The Commissioner, who has been stressing public-friendly policing, today again reminded the officers and Policemen that they must behave courteously with the public. “People come to the Police Station only if they have a problem. Otherwise, they will not. If you treat them badly and if you do not act on their complaint, then their confidence is eroded,” he said.

“Nowadays, the public fear to come to the Police Station, especially women and the elderly. They prefer to suffer silently instead of approaching a hostile Police Station. This is a sad development and this must change. Imagine if your family members are in trouble, do you expect a Policeman to treat them badly? The first priority is to listen to the grievance and act. Do not shift responsibilities,” he said.

Even when the Policemen are not in uniform, they must be alert 24X7 and should not give jurisdictional excuses while fighting a crime, he added.