DIG seeks review of traffic cases against Police vehicles

July 18, 2026

Mysuru: Following directions from the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) over a Star of Mysore report exposing repeated traffic violations by a Police emergency response vehicle, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety K. Parashuram has directed the Mysuru City Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to verify whether traffic violation cases are pending against official Police vehicles and ensure that all fines are paid without delay.

He also instructed that all personnel be directed to strictly adhere to traffic rules while driving official vehicles.

The Star of Mysore report, titled ‘71 seat belt violations!’, published on June 28, 2026, revealed that Police vehicle KA-55-G-0433, an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) vehicle, had accumulated Rs. 36,500 in fines for 71 seat belt violations recorded between July 5, 2024 and June 10, 2026.

Subsequently, KSPCA Member Mohan Kumar Danappa wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, urging the State Government to direct all Police units to inspect official vehicles, clear pending traffic fines and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Acting on the matter, DIGP Parashuram, in his communication to the Mysuru Police, said that all categories of official vehicles should be thoroughly checked.

If any traffic violation cases are pending against them, the fines should be paid immediately. He also stressed that personnel must follow traffic rules without exception while operating official vehicles.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Parashuram said, the matter had been referred to the Mysuru Police as the vehicle in question bears a Mysuru registration number.

“We received the petition and forwarded it to the authorities. For now, we have sought action in respect of this particular vehicle. We will also verify the status of other Police vehicles with the authorities and take further action,” he said.