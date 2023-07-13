DIGP to form special teams; to increase patrolling
News

DIGP to form special teams; to increase patrolling

July 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police are working to enhance the safety measures on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. This includes increasing their presence, conducting regular patrols and implementing surveillance systems to deter criminal activities and swiftly respond to any incidents.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah said that the frequency of robberies is a matter of concern and many commuters fear of becoming targets of criminal activities.

“We will form special teams to crackdown on the robberies and at the same time, intensify the regular patrolling, especially after 7 pm. Efforts will be made to create awareness among commuters about the importance of following safety precautions and reporting any suspicious activities or incidents they encounter while travelling on the Expressway,” he added. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching