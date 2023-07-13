DIGP to form special teams; to increase patrolling

July 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police are working to enhance the safety measures on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. This includes increasing their presence, conducting regular patrols and implementing surveillance systems to deter criminal activities and swiftly respond to any incidents.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah said that the frequency of robberies is a matter of concern and many commuters fear of becoming targets of criminal activities.

“We will form special teams to crackdown on the robberies and at the same time, intensify the regular patrolling, especially after 7 pm. Efforts will be made to create awareness among commuters about the importance of following safety precautions and reporting any suspicious activities or incidents they encounter while travelling on the Expressway,” he added.