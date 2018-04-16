Dinesh Gundu Rao’s remarks on Yogi Adityanath condemned

Mysuru: BJP leaders, slamming Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao for his remark ‘Adityanath is no yogi, beat him with slippers’ against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, staged a protest demanding his removal from the party.

They gathered at the Gandhi Square and shouted slogans against the Congress spokesperson for his remarks against Yogi at the candle light march in Bengaluru yesterday.

However, Dinesh Gundu Rao has regretted his “slipper” jibe on Yogi Adityanath terming it as an emotional outburst.