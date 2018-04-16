Mandya Electoral Officer inspects strong room

Mandya: N. Manjushri, the Mandya District Electoral Officer , who is also the Deputy Commissioner (DC) visited the strong room at the Government College (Autonomous) in Mandya yesterday and inspected the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the security for the strong room besides inspecting other facilities.

Speaking after inspecting the Strong Room, Manjushri said that the EVMs would be carefully transported back to the strong room with security after the polling is over and added that the officials of Nirmithi Kendra and the PWD should co-ordinate and take the help of the Police to provide facilities needed for the security.

She further said that for security reasons, CCTV Cameras should be installed in the Strong Room and the officials should make sure that all CCTVs were functioning normally.

“There should be transparency in the election works and everyone should work as a team and efficiently,” Manjushri said.