Diploma Courses at GTTC

December 9, 2021

Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) has invited applications from eligible students for Diploma courses.Admission is open for candidates who have passed in ITI course (Turner, Fitter, Grinder, Machinist, Toolmaker and other Mechanical trades). Eligible students may apply for Diploma in Tool and Die making and Precession Manufacturing for the second year (3rd semester). Limited seats available. Interested may apply before Dec. 15.

The applications are available at the GTTC office located in # 93/94, Belagola Industrial Area, KRS Road, Mysuru.For details contact Ph: 0821- 2582750 or Mob: 98800-68986.