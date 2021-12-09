State-level online workshop on Sociology under NEP

December 9, 2021

The Department of Studies in Sociology, Manasagangothri, in association with Mysore University Sociology Teachers Association (MUSTA) and Maharani’s Arts College for Women, has organised a one-day State-level online workshop on the topic ‘Model Curriculum – Sociology (UG) under NEP -2020’ tomorrow (Dec. 10) at 11 am. Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, will deliver the inaugural address while Dr. A. Rame Gowda, Chairman, Model Curriculum Sociology (NEP) will deliver the keynote address.

Dr. S. Yashoda, Chairperson-cum-Organising Secretary and Dr. B.T. Vijay, President of MUSTA and Principal of Maharani’s Arts College for Women will be present on the occasion. There will be four sessions with four different resource persons. In the first session, Dr.Soumya Kumar, Associate Professor, PG Department of Studies in Sociology, Maharani’s Arts College for Women, will speak on the topic ‘Understanding Sociology’. In the second session, Dr. G.D. Narayana, Principal and Associate Professor, Sri. H.D. Devegowda Government First Grade College, Hassan, will speak on the topic ‘Changing Social Institutions in India’. In the third session, G.B. Doreswamy, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Studies in Sociology, Maharani’s Arts College for Women, will speak on the topic ‘Indian Society : Continuity and Change’. In fourth session, Dr.Rekha K. Jadhav, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, Maharaja’s College, will speak on the topic ‘Sociology of Everyday Life’.

There will be no registration fee and all the participants will receive e-Certificates. The registration link for the workshop is https://forms.gle/jXzXXSjU7QorXqRy5. The Zoom Meeting ID: 832 5008 6001 and passcode is 104418.