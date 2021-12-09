In Briefs

State-level online workshop on Sociology under NEP

December 9, 2021

The Department of Studies in Sociology, Manasagangothri, in association with Mysore University Sociology Teachers Association (MUSTA) and Maharani’s Arts College for Women, has organised a one-day State-level online workshop on the topic ‘Model Curriculum – Sociology (UG) under NEP -2020’ tomorrow (Dec. 10) at 11 am. Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, will deliver the inaugural address while Dr. A. Rame Gowda, Chairman, Model Curriculum Sociology (NEP) will deliver the keynote address.

Dr. S. Yashoda, Chairperson-cum-Organising Secretary and Dr. B.T. Vijay, President of MUSTA and Principal of Maharani’s Arts College for Women will be present on the occasion. There will be four sessions with four different resource persons. In the first session, Dr.Soumya Kumar, Associate Professor, PG Department of Studies in Sociology, Maharani’s Arts College for Women, will speak on the topic ‘Understanding Sociology’. In the second session, Dr. G.D. Narayana, Principal and Associate Professor, Sri. H.D. Devegowda Government First Grade College, Hassan, will speak on the topic ‘Changing Social Institutions in India’. In the third session, G.B. Doreswamy, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Studies in Sociology, Maharani’s Arts College for Women, will speak on the topic ‘Indian Society : Continuity and Change’. In fourth session, Dr.Rekha K. Jadhav, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, Maharaja’s College, will speak on the topic ‘Sociology of Everyday Life’.

There will be no registration fee and all the participants will receive e-Certificates. The registration link for the workshop is https://forms.gle/jXzXXSjU7QorXqRy5. The Zoom Meeting ID: 832 5008 6001 and passcode is 104418.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching