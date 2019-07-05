District Minister distributes taxis to beneficiaries

94 Airavata scheme beneficiaries receive taxis in first phase

Mysuru: In a bid to create self-employment opportunities and boost livelihood options for young men and women of SC/ST communities, District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) distributed taxis under the State Government’s Airavata scheme to 94 beneficiaries at a function organised at J.K. Grounds here this morning.

A total of 200 beneficiaries were selected by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited, Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, Karnataka Adijambava Development Corporation, Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation Limited and Karnataka Taanda Development Corporation, out of which 94 beneficiaries were distributed taxis in the first phase.

GTD handed over the keys of the taxis to the beneficiaries and flagged off the taxis. Speaking on the occasion, GTD asked the beneficiaries to make use of the scheme aimed at making them self-employed and asked them to commence their work from today.

Taxi beneficiaries Siddharamaiah and Mahesh, who spoke on the occasion, said that they were unemployed and they came to know about the State Government’s Airavata Scheme and applied online.

They further said that after two months, they were called for an interview by the officials of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation and were selected.

In this scheme, the beneficiaries can choose Maruti Swift Dezire, Hyundai Xcent Prime, Honda Amaze or Toyota Etios, priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh for which the State Government gives a subsidy of Rs. 5 lakh and the balance has to be paid by the beneficiary in easy instalments to the bank which has provided the loan.

The State Government has tied up with cab aggregators and the selected beneficiaries from the SC/ST community will be trained and provided entrepreneurial access.

MLAs L. Nagendra, Ashwin Kumar and B. Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Deputy General Manager Srinivas and others were present.





