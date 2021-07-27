District Minister Somashekar thanks Mysureans

July 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar has thanked the Mysureans for extending full co-operation in the execution of several development works in the District for the last two years.

In a press release here yesterday, he said the Government headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had done many things for overall development of the State. The Department of Co-operation has instilled confidence in farmers and traders who have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic. Loans and facilities were extended for them to achieve self-reliance.

“I have visited Mysuru for over 150 times in the last 15 months. Besides, I have met citizens and the elected representatives of 11 Assembly Constituencies by visiting at least four times and also responded to their needs and demands. I have discharged by duty as the Cabinet Minister to my satisfaction and I am indebted to the Delhi leaders. I thank all my Cabinet colleagues for their full co-operation in the last 24 months,” he said.

Somashekar said during the Corona crisis, the Co-operative institutions and the APMCs have collectively contributed Rs.58 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Medical Relief Fund. Through this, those institutions have proved they are always ready to help when the people faced difficulties. His Department has distributed Rs.3,000 as incentive each for 42,500 ASHA workers which cost Rs.12.75 crore for the Government treasury. Apart from this, contributions were collected from various Co-operative institutions and the same have been distributed among all districts, he added.

When Corona positive cases reached its peak, the demand for oxygen and beds spiked. At that time, 100 oxygenated beds were created at the Super Specialty Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital. Besides, the sufficient quantity of oxygen was ensured in the entire District. The CM was explained about the need to take up the developmental works in the layouts formed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and got permission from the State Government to utilise Rs.377 crore available with the MUDA. Besides, steps have been taken for supplying 120 MLD of Kabini water to Mysuru city. The construction of multi-storey housing complexes on behalf of MUDA was in Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, Somashekar said.

The Minister said Dasara is celebrated in grand scale with the participation of lakhs of tourists from across the country. But, due to Corona pandemic, this ‘Nada Habba’ was celebrated in a simple manner by spending Rs.2.20 crore as against Rs.10 crore released by the Government last year. For the first time, the statement of expenditure has been put up on the public domain. “I could do all these, thanks to the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Lord Srikanteshwara and the wishes of Mysureans,” he said.

Rs. 3.65 crore for Mysuru Zoo

The Minister said with no footfall owing to the outbreak of Corona positive cases and subsequent lockdown, the Mysuru Zoo faced difficulties in maintenance and feeding of animals. With no funds from the State Government, the Zoo depended fully on the people’s help. At that juncture, he, with the help of other Ministers, pooled Rs.3.65 crore. This was done for the first time in the history of Karnataka, he claimed.