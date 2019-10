October 21, 2019

The Education Programme under ‘Do & Learn’ series on Gond and Warli Tribal Painting from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra respectively, organised by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), National Museum of Mankind, Mysuru, which is underway at Wellington House on Irwin Road in city from Oct.12, will conclude today.

The training, aimed at popularising the Indigenous Art and Crafts of India, was imparted by well-known artist Shivashankar Markam from Chhattisgarh.

Sakunlatha Kushram and Kamali Kushram with their Gond art.