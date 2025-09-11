Dr. B. Dinesh takes charge as Director of Bengaluru Jayadeva Hospital

September 11, 2025

Bengaluru: Dr. B. Dinesh, who was serving at Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road in Mysuru, took charge as the new Director of the prestigious Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at Jayanagar in Bengaluru yesterday.

Dr. Dinesh took charge from outgoing Acting Director Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, whose tenure had expired recently. Dr. Ravindranath was appointed as the Acting Director of Jayadeva Institute after completion of the extended tenure of Fulltime Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath early last year.

Profile: Dr. Dinesh, a native of Doddebagilu village in Sosale hobli of T. Narasipur taluk, did his Medical education in Mysuru and started his career as a faculty of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). He had served as the HoD of Cardiology, MMC&RI, following which he was appointed as a Professor at Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru.

He is also a member of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cardiology Society of India and many other Medical Associations.