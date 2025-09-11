Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at JSS Urban Haat from tomorrow

September 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time, the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, is organising Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal from Sept. 12. The expo-cum-sale will be open for public daily from 10.30 am to 9 pm till Sept. 21.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will inaugurate the event tomorrow at 4 pm. MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside.

Dr. M. Roopakala Shashidhar, MLA and President, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL), Bengaluru, H.R. Rajappa, Managing Director, KSHDCL, M. Sowmya, Managing Director, Cauvery Handlooms (GoK), Bengaluru, Prof. G.B. Shivaraju, Director, Gandhi Bhavan, Bengaluru, K.M. Gayathri, Director, Kannada & Culture Department, Bengaluru, Lakshman Rao Athukuri, Regional Director, Office of DC (H), Ministry of Textiles (GoI), Chennai, K. Dhanarajan, Deputy Director, Office of DC (H), Ministry of Textiles (GoI), Chennai and S. Vinoth Kumar, Assistant Director, HSC, Office of DC (H), Ministry of Textiles (GoI), Mysuru, will be the chief guests.

This Bazaar will offer handicrafts and handloom products from over 25 States of India, showcasing National and State award-winning artisans and craftsmen. Artisans will create innovative designs based on customer preferences and market needs.

The Bazaar will feature a variety of products, including Wood Carving, Stone Sculptures, Brass Statues, Wooden Toys, Terracotta Articles, Paper Crafts, Gemstone Jewellery, Cotton Handloom Items, Imitation Jewellery, Wooden Decorative Items, Batik, Kalamkari Paintings, Leather Crafts, Leather Footwear, Channapatna Toys, Kasuthi Embroidery, Thanjavur Paintings, Madhubani Art, Pattachitra Art, Silverware, Assamese Bamboo Items, Dry Flowers, Chicken Embroidery from Uttar Pradesh, Stone Art, Phulkari dress, Kantha Sarees and many more.

This Bazaar facilitates direct interaction and communication between customers and artisans, without intermediaries, enhancing the bond between the buyers and artisans. Stalls will be provided free of charge to the artisans.

A major attraction of the Bazaar will be the KSHDCL, which will display and sell Geographical Indication (GI) handicrafts from Karnataka, such as Bidriware from Bidar, Kasuthi Embroidery from Dharwad, Mysore Rosewood Inlay, Ganjifa Art, Mysore Paintings, Channapatna Toys, Kinnal Toys, Lambani Embroidery from Sandur, Navalgund Durries from Gadag.

JSS Hospital will organise a free medical check-up camp for artisans, handloom workers and visitors during the 10-day expo. For details, contact A. Rakesh Rai of JSS Urban Haat on Mob: 85534-16939.