Violence over Ganesha idol immersion: Normalcy returns to Maddur after three days of tension

September 11, 2025

Maddur: Maddur has returned to calm this morning after three days of tension following unrest during a Ganesha immersion procession, where miscreants pelted stones. Shops reopened and business activity resumed, even as Police maintained a tight vigil in sensitive areas to prevent any flare-ups.

To restore peace and bring the immersion festivities to a close, a collective Ganesha idol immersion was held last evening under elaborate security arrangements. The event saw the immersion of 18 idols in a coordinated procession.

For three days, Maddur simmered like embers beneath ash, but last evening, thousands of devotees, students and Hindu activists poured into the streets to take part in the peaceful procession. The event was also a show of political strength, with top BJP and JD(S) leaders participating in solidarity.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and MLC C.T. Ravi, along with several senior leaders, first offered prayers at Doddarasinakere Basappa Temple before leading the march.

Chants of “Jai Sri Ram” echoed through the streets. The three-and-a-half-kilometre-long procession ended on the banks of the Shimsha River near Hole Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where all the idols were immersed.

The streets came alive with the beats of drums, DJ music, and film songs, as saffron flags waved high and participants danced along the route.

To ensure the event passed off smoothly, Southern Range Deputy Inspector General Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, former SP N. Yatish and five other senior officers led the security arrangements, with a total of seven SPs coordinating the deployment.

Among those present at the event were Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and former Ministers C.S. Puttaraju, D.C. Thammanna and K.C. Narayanagowda.