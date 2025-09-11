Brindavana Arogyamathe Church annual feast from Sept. 12 to 21

September 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Brindavana Arogyamathe Church at Hulikere, KRS Road, Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya, will be celebrating its annual church feast from Sept. 12 to 21. Schedule is as follows:

Sept. 12 – Flag Hoisting, Holy Mass and Novena will be held from 5.30 pm. Sept. 13 – Holy Mass and Novena by Rev. Fr. Raxon Barose will be held at 5.30 pm. Sept. 14 – Holy Mass and Novena by Rev. Fr. Praveen Aranha SVD at 8 am. Sept. 15 to 17 – Holy Mass by Rev. Fr. Edward Philip SJ at 5.30 pm. Sept. 18 and 19 – Holy Mass and Novena by Rev. Fr. R. Naveen Kumar at 5.30 pm. Sept. 20 – Holy Mass and Novena by Rev. Fr. K. Naveen Kumar at 5.30 pm. Sept. 21 – Solemn Festal Mass by Rev. Fr. J. Shanth Kumar, Professor at St. Peter’s Pontifical Seminary, Bengaluru, at 10.30 am. A procession will be taken out at 6 pm followed by Eucharistic Adoration.

Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Raymond, Religious Fathers, Brothers, Sisters, Parish Council and Parishioners will grace the annual church feast celebrations.