Razzmatazz…

September 11, 2025

Dasara Yuva Sambhrama makes a youthful start; budding cine stars Yuva Rajkumar & Amrutha Iyengar set the evening mood

Mysore/Mysuru: Yuva Sambhrama got off to a colourful start at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri  here yesterday, with the two budding stars of Kannada filmdom, adding glitter to the most popular event of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara.

Actors Yuva Rajkumar and Amrutha Iyengar, also a native of the city, beat the traditional drums to mark the inauguration of Yuva Sambhrama, in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry                          K. Venkatesh, who lighted the lamp. 

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, Karnataka Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Ukesh Kumar and Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee Working President Ashappa & Coordinating Officer J.S. Somashekar were present.

Yuva Rajkumar, the grandson of thespian of Kannada filmdom Dr. Rajkumar, shook legs for ‘Bangle Bangari…’ song from his latest release ‘Ekka’, with Amrutha Iyengar joining him, setting the mood for the evening, as the gallery replete with youths went gaga over their performance, renting whistles to air and waving their cell phone torches in unison.

Earlier, Yuva Rajkumar, in his address, sounded overjoyed to be a part of Dasara, especially Yuva Sambhrama, that marks the start of cultural programmes. Wishing all the best for the annual festival, Yuva said, it is also the time to remember the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

Amrutha, who played a cupid, exclaimed at the audience by shouting ‘Love You Mysuru,’ entertaining the gathering with a dialogue from her runaway hit film ‘Badava Rascal.’

Even as it began to drizzle, the highly charged audience remained undeterred, soaking in the spirit of a melange of dance performances, filled with razzmatazz, dazzling lights and LED screen in the backdrop, offering a package of entertainment on a platter.

