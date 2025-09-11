BJP plotting to destabilise Govt: KPCC Spokesperson

September 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the Opposition BJP of hatching a conspiracy to create communal tensions in Karnataka, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana alleged that the State BJP is acting under the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to destabilise the Congress Government by citing communal disturbances and law-and-order issues.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station on Wednesday, Lakshmana demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the Maddur violence that erupted during a Ganesh idol immersion procession after stone pelting incidents. Calling the violence “pre-planned,” he questioned whether the BJP has now assumed control over Hinduism.

Lakshmana accused the BJP and Sangh Parivar of attempting to communalise Mandya, similar to what they have done in the coastal districts. He also questioned the role of the Sangh Parivar from the Coastal and Kodagu regions in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

“The Police had denied permission for Chamundi Hill Chalo Yatras both to Hindu Mahasabha and Dalit organisations, citing ongoing Dasara works and the threat of leopards in the area. Despite this, the Hindu outfit attempted to proceed with the rally. As a preventive measure, the Police detained 412 individuals, many of whom were from the coastal and Kodagu districts. This clearly exposes the BJP’s attempt to replicate its coastal Karnataka strategies here in Mysuru too,” he said.

The KPCC Spokesperson alleged that those who arrived to participate in the rally were “rowdy elements” and added that, had the Police not acted swiftly, Mysuru would have witnessed a “Maddur-like situation.”

Launching a sharp attack on former MP Prathap Simha, Lakshmana accused him of instigating communal tensions. “Simha is speaking like a mad dog wherever he goes, trying to disturb the peace and harmony for which South Karnataka is known,” Lakshmana said.

He also questioned why the BJP, which usually demands an NIA investigation in communal clashes, is silent on the Maddur violence this time. “If the BJP has nothing to hide, let there be a fair probe by the NIA,” he urged.