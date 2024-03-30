M. Lakshmana offers special puja at Hill Temple

March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency M. Lakshmana officially launched his campaigning for the upcoming polls after offering special puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill on Thursday.

Later, speaking to the mediapersons, he said on being elected as an MP he would work towards making Mysuru-Kodagu a model Constituency by improving tourism and creating jobs in IT sector.

“The Congress in the State has fulfilled the five guarantees promised prior to the Assembly polls. Pamphlets printed with information about Congress party’s 10 out of 20 promises will be distributed to the public,” added Lakshmana.

Stating that the Congress State Government had reserved Rs. 36,000 crore for the implementation of guarantee schemes this year, Lakshmana said Rs. 52,000 crore has been earmarked for the guarantee schemes next year.

“The Vokkaliga community, which had supported Prathap Simha for 10 years, should also provide me an opportunity to serve them,” said the Congress candidate.

Mysuru District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, leaders H.V. Rajeev, B.M. Ramu and others were present.