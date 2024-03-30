Sculptor Arun Yogiraj felicitated at Ram Mandir in city
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj felicitated at Ram Mandir in city

March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Shankara Jayanti Sabha and Saraswatipuram Kannada Geleyara Balaga have pledged their support to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.

They announced their support at a programme organised to felicitate Wadiyar along with Sculptor Arun Yogiraj who sculpted Ram Lalla (Balak Ram) idol installed at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, on the premises of Ram Mandir at Tengina Topu on second main, Saraswathipuram in the city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, former Mayor R. Lingappa said “It is our prime duty to support Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar who has entered politics with an intent to work like a commoner. We should resolve to ensure his victory and every resident of Saraswathipuram should volunteer to vote in favour of Yaduveer.”

Yaduveer said,“The Maharajas of Mysuru have contributed in their own ways to conserve Kannada language along with the tradition.”

Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Vangipura Nambi Mutt, Melukote, former Corporator C. Vedavathi and others were present.

