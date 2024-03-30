‘My victory will be a befitting honour to Siddaramaiah’

March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency M. Lakshmana requested the Congress party leaders and workers to work for his victory in the ensuing polls as a respect to CM Siddaramaiah, who had implemented all five guarantee schemes, here yesterday.

Addressing the office-bearers of Mysuru District and City Congress Committee and Minority Cell during a meeting held at District Congress Bhavan, Lakshmana said CM Siddaramaiah during his previous tenure as Chief Minister had implemented welfare programmes such as Ksheera Bhagya, Anna Bhagya, Vidyasiri, Manaswini among others apart from constructing Jayadeva Hospital, District Hospital and Trauma Care Centre in Mysuru.

“In his current tenure, the poor, middle class and other communities have been benefited through the five guarantee schemes,” he said and added that Siddaramaiah was disappointed twice after the party candidates lost the two previous Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.

Lakshmana said people of the constituency must decide whether they want a common man as their representative or a person who lives in the Palace.

‘B’ Form issued to Lakshmana

Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar issued ‘B’ Form to M. Lakshmana, Congress party candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency in Bengaluru, yesterday.

Lakshmana will be filing his nomination papers on Apr. 3 at 1 pm in Mysuru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC Working President and MLA Tanveer Sait, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and others will be present.

The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victories of its candidates in both Chamarajanagar and Mysuru-Kodagu Constituencies.