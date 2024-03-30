Congress leaders call on Chamarajanagar BJP MP Prasad

March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Various Congress leaders including Social Welfare and Mysuru District Incharge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Chamarajanagar District Incharge K. Venkatesh called on Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad at the latter’s residence in Jayalakshmipuram in the city on Thursday.

They held talks with the veteran leader who recently announced his retirement from politics, for about 40 minutes.

Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Mysuru District Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, Mysuru-Kodagu Congress Lok Sabha candidate M. Lakshmana were among the leaders who met Prasad.

Speaking to media persons later, Dr. Mahadevappa said “I was deeply pained to learn through media that Prasad who has a vast experience of 50 years in politics has announced his retirement from electoral politics. However he should continue to guide others and do social activities. Hence, we met him and enquired about his health.”

Prasad said “Like every other leaders, even Congress leaders have met me. However, I won’t support anybody politically as I have quit politics. My fans will decide on their own. Even BJP and BSP leaders have met me recently and now it is the turn of Congress leaders. It is natural that everybody will seek support and please don’t attach any significance to it. However, the BJP High Command has not discussed with me over the matters regarding ticket.”

Sunil Bose, Congress candidate from Chamarajanagar (SC Reserve) Lok Sabha seat also met Prasad.