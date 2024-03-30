Cash transfers from single account to multiple accounts under scanner

March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Innovative methods, such as the transfer of funds through the banking system have been identified by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in previous instances, prompting proactive measures to curb the utilisation of black money during elections.

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Income Tax Department is closely monitoring the movement of black money within Constituencies. To facilitate this effort, banks have been instructed to provide daily reports on cash withdrawals to election officials.

For the Mysuru-Kodagu LS segment, Yogeesh Mishra, serving as the Expenditure Observer for Chamundeshwari, Narasimharaja, Chamaraja and Krishnaraja Constituencies, has directed officers to vigilantly monitor and submit daily expenditure reports of the candidates.

Addressing a meeting of officers and staff from the teams of Assistant Expenditure Observers of the four Constituencies at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Mishra emphasised the necessity of rigorous scrutiny of all bank transactions.

He highlighted the importance of conducting daily verifications to identify any suspicious transactions, transfers exceeding Rs. 10 lakh and transfers from a single account to more than 10 accounts.

“The Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Viewing Team (VVT) and other teams assigned for election duty must uphold their responsibilities and ensure that candidates adhere to the Election Commission’s regulations,” added Mishra.

He further directed the officers to escalate any confusion to senior officers for resolution.

The elections should not be influenced by financial power but should instead be conducted in a transparent and equitable manner. Inspections at check-posts should be intensified to prevent the unauthorised transportation of money and other items without proper documentation.

Officers and staff deployed for managing poll expenses at every Assembly Constituency level should collaborate effectively, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer, provided an overview of the various teams assigned for election duties in the district, along with information about officers and check-posts.

Following the meeting, the Expenditure Observer visited the Supervisory Cell of the District Election Expenditure and the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee to inspect the arrangements.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and District SVEEP Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and other district-level officers were present.