Young voters reminded of their electoral duty

March 30, 2024

Msyore/Mysuru: In a bid to uphold the democratic principles of free and fair elections, Kumuda Sharath, Assistant Electoral Officer, passionately rallied the youths to exercise their voting rights conscientiously in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated for April 26.

Addressing a gathering of enthusiastic students at the Government First Grade College, H.D. Kote, she emphasised the pivotal role of the youths in shaping the nation’s future through their active participation in the electoral process.

The youth voter awareness at the college was a proactive initiative as many young voters, who had registered at the taluk level Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee office for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, were sensitised and mobilised through a signature campaign.

Spearheaded by S.P. Dharanesh, Taluk Chief Executive Officer and President of the Taluk SVEEP Committee, the event witnessed fervent appeals to the youths to become torch-bearers of democracy by casting their votes judiciously, devoid of any external influence or coercion.

The voters were made aware of the multiple mobile applications released by the Election Commission for voter convenience and voter information. Among them is the Voter Helpline App where voters can seek information about their polling booths.

Echoing enthusiasm, Shilpa, a first-time voter, articulated the significance of her new-found electoral responsibility, underscoring the inclusive vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who extended the right to vote to all sections of society.

She expressed her eagerness and determination to contribute to the democratic process, recognising the transformative power vested in the hands of the youths.

Amidst fervent calls for active engagement in the electoral journey, the event witnessed youths pledging their commitment to vote, symbolised by the formation of a human chain and the collection of signatures.

Taluk official K. Rangaswamy, College Vice-Principal Arun, staff and students united in their resolve to uphold the democratic ethos and shape the destiny of the nation.