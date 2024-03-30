LS Poll: Yaduveer to give due priority to agri, tourism potentials of Mysuru-Kodagu
March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency has said he will give due priority for agriculture and tourism potentials of the Constituency.

He was speaking during an interaction ‘Yuva Samvada’ organised by BJP City and District Yuva Morcha at Adi Shakti Bandantamma Kalamma Temple premises, at Kuvempunagar in the city yesterday.

“While Mysuru is known for cultivation of crops like Ragi, Cotton, Paddy among others, Kodagu is known for growing Coffee, Pepper and Orange, making both the districts largely dependent on agriculture, besides being a tourism hub. I am committed to develop both                                                                   the districts in terms of agriculture and tourism by drawing related plans, which needs your co-operation and support,” Yaduveer said.

To a query from a party worker over whether the Maharaja will step out of the comforts of Palace, Yaduveer said “If one takes a look at the style of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the way he has been laying emphasis on promoting indigenous products, be it a Palace or house, anybody will have a strong desire to step out and work. It is our duty also, as I have taken a political plunge after deriving inspiration from PM Modi. The period  of rule of Wadiyars was considered as Golden era in this part of Mysuru. Similarly, the Golden era should be re-established during the tenure of PM Modi.”

He also clarified that barring the bedroom at Palace which is equipped with Air-Condition (AC),  there are no such comforts as one visualises after seeing the behemoth structure of Palace from outside. Like a commoner, we are also vegetarians and food style is firmly rooted with the culture of Mysuru, added Yaduveer.

Earlier, Yaduveer offered puja at the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari at KG Koppal in the city. Later Yaduveer took out a road show till Bandantamma Kalamma Temple premises. BJP Yuva Morcha workers greeted Yaduveer with a garland made of Badam, dry fruit.

Former DyCM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and City BJP President L. Nagendra, BJP City Yuva Morcha President Kiran Gowda were present.

