ADGP directs Police to step up Dasara vigil

September 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: To ensure a safe and incident-free Mysuru Dasara, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R. Hitendra has instructed officials to maintain heightened vigilance and seamless coordination throughout the festivities.

Hitendra issued the directives during a high-level meeting with senior Police officers held yesterday at the City Police Commissioner’s office.

Citing recent disturbances — including the Chamundi Hill Chalo, the Maddur unrest and the stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations in Bengaluru

— he emphasised the need for meticulous security planning from the inauguration to the conclusion of Dasara. Special focus will be on high-footfall venues such as Chamundi Hill, Jumboo Savari procession and the Torchlight Parade.

He urged officials to implement pre-emptive crowd-control measures during Jumboo Savari to prevent stampedes and called for comprehensive traffic management plans to avoid congestion during key events.

He further directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal specifying the exact number of Police personnel and officers required for Dasara duty.