PIL against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara: High Court refuses urgent hearing

September 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court today declined to schedule an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the State Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara-2025 festivities.

As the proceedings began, the petitioners’ counsel submitted a memo before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi, seeking an expedited hearing.

When the Bench asked about the filing date, the counsel stated the petitions were submitted only yesterday, however, emphasising the urgency as the inauguration is slated for Sept. 22. The Bench refused to treat the matter as an emergency, stating it would be listed for hearing within the standard four-day window.

The initial Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, objecting to Banu Mushtaq’s selection. Within two days, three more PILs were filed by H.S. Gaurav of Bengaluru, entrepreneur T. Girish Kumar and Abhinav Bharat Party National Vice-President R. Sowmya, echoing similar objections.

The petitioners argued that since Banu Mushtaq does not belong to the Hindu faith, her selection violates the festival’s religious character. They contend that the Dasara inauguration must be performed by a prominent Hindu figure in accordance with Hindu customs, respecting the sentiments of devotees.

The petitions seek a Court declaration that the inauguration is an inseparable part of Hindu tradition and a directive for Government to reverse its decision.