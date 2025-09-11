National Forest Martyrs Day observed

September 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Forest Martyrs Day, organised by the Forest Department, was observed with solemnity this morning at Late Venkataswamy Park, located in front of Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram in city.

Addressing the gathering, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy highlighted the crucial role played by Forest Department personnel in safeguarding forests and wildlife.

He noted that they work under challenging and often dangerous conditions, protecting wildlife from poaching, preventing forest fires, curbing illegal logging and stopping encroachments.

“The sacrifices of forest martyrs must never be forgotten. They laid down their lives in the line of duty to protect our natural resources,” he said, paying tributes to their dedication and courage.

As part of the ceremony, DCF Paramesh read out the names of 62 forest martyrs, including Deputy Conservator of Forests Srinivasan and Conservator of Forests Manikandan, who lost their lives while on duty.

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy later laid a wreath at the Martyrs Memorial, which bears the engraved names of the fallen personnel. Floral tributes were also offered to the portraits of Srinivasan and Manikandan.

As a mark of respect, Police personnel fired three rounds in the air, followed by a two-minute silence observed by all present.

The event was presided over by Conservator of Forests Ravishankar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, DCFs Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda and Chandregowda, and several other Forest Department officers were also present.

Why Forest Martyrs’ Day?

On March 11, 1730, Maharaja Abhay Singh of Jodhpur ordered the felling of Khejri trees in Khejarli province for constructing a new Palace.

The Bishnoi community, deeply devoted to protecting nature, opposed the move. Enraged, the Maharaja’s forces massacred 363 men, women and children.

To honour their supreme sacrifice to save the trees, the Government declared Sept. 11 as National Forest Martyrs’ Day, observed annually across the country.