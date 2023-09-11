National Forest Martyrs Day-2023

September 11, 2023

Forest Dept. plays commendable role to save nature: City Police Chief

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said, “Service of Forest Department is immeasurable, especially when the bird and animal species are going extinct. Hence to preserve nature for posterity, the Forest Department is doing a commendable job.”

Participating in the National Forest Martyrs Day organised by Forest Department at Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram in the city this morning, City Police Chief Ramesh said, “every year, Martyrs Day is observed to remember those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Even Police Martyrs Day is also observed, to build the morale of the staff.”

As part of the programme, Ramesh placed the wreath at the Martyrs Memorial in Aranya Bhavan premises, that has the names of total 59 Forest Department personnel who attained martyrdom from the year 1966 to recent martyr sharp shooter Venkatesh (who died in a wild jumbo attack in Hassan) engraved on the pillar.

Floral tributes were offered to the portraits of IFS Officers DCF Srinivas and Manikandhan, who also lost their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier, Police personnel shot several rounds in the air to pray for the departed soul of martyrs, by observing a two-minute silence. Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, Malathi Priya, DCFs Dr. K.N. Basavaraj and Saurabh Kumar, Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, D. Mahesh Kumar, ACFs, RFOs, DRFOs and family members of Forest Department staff at Aranya Bhavan were present.