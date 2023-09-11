Cauvery water released to Tamil Nadu on CWMA’s direction: CM Siddharamaiah

September 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the State Government has released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu only to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directions, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lashed out at the BJP for playing politics over Cauvery dispute.

Speaking to media persons at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli here upon his arrival this morning to take part in Adichunchanagiri Mutt’s programme, CM Siddharamaiah reiterated that “Water was released to TN only because the CWMA had ordered it and not out of joy or for any other political reasons.”

Charging the Opposition BJP of playing petty politics over Cauvery dispute, the CM wondered why 25 BJP MPs of the State had not taken up the row with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if at all they had any concerns about the State. Charging the BJP MPs and its State leaders of being tightlipped before PM Modi, CM Siddharamaiah urged the BJP MPs to raise the issue before the PM in order to find a long lasting solution to the row.

He also charged the Opposition parties of failing to stick on to their assurance on co-operation with the Government, during the all-party meeting called by him recently in Bengaluru. He further alleged that the BJP was not responding to his call for taking out an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister regarding Cauvery row.

Asserting that the Congress Government was committed to protect the interests of the State, he said that the Karnataka Government is waging a legal battle for resolution of the row.

Referring to the declaration of drought, Siddharamaiah said that 62 taluks are eligible for declaration of drought as per the Centre’s norms. As far as the rest of 136 taluks are concerned, the State Government is anticipating a report from officials on the status and statistics, following which a decision will be taken on declaration of drought in these taluks as well.

Replying to a question on MP Pratap Simha’s remarks that the BJP would not allow the conduct of Mahisha Dasara and the party was ready even for a confrontation, Siddharamaiah said he would not like to react to such irresponsible statements.

Responding to a question on the one-day strike called by Private Transport operators in Bengaluru in protest against the Government’s ‘Shakti’ Scheme today, the CM said that the Government launched the ‘Shakti’ Scheme (free travel for women in State transport buses) for empowerment of women.

“The Government is willing to consider the fair demands of private operators. Though everyone has the right to stage protests in a democracy, they should be fair and peaceful. But it is not right on the part of private operators to seek compensation for the loss that they have suffered. Also it is highly impractical for the Government to compensate for whatever loss the transport operators claim to have suffered,” he said while expressing his disappointment with the transport operators when his Government was willing to consider their just demands.

Referring to former Chief Minister and JD(S) Legislature Party Leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim that Siddharamaiah had once thought of joining the BJP, the CM said that he never dreamt of joining the BJP which he always labelled as a communal party.

“Never in my life, even in dreams, I would join the BJP, which I have opposed in my entire life. Kumaraswamy’s allegations are nothing but baseless and childish in nature. Even my corpse won’t go the BJP,” he thundered.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, MLAs K. Harishgowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and others were present.