JD(S)-BJP alliance for LS polls

September 11, 2023

H.D. Deve Gowda addresses party workers convention at Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ending weeks of speculation, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday cleared the air by announcing that the party will ally with the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

Addressing JD(S) party workers convention at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru yesterday, Deve Gowda said that JD(S) Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide the seat-sharing pact.

Stating that he recently met PM Modi and the BJP top brass in New Delhi, the former PM asserted that it was true that he met the PM and other BJP leaders. The meeting was to save the JD(S), he maintained.

‘BJP leaders voluntarily invited me. The seat-sharing arrangement will be decided by HDK and Modi. BJP should not think that we do not have the strength. I have conveyed to them the party’s strength in Vijayapura, Raichur and Bidar. I have also listed my party’s strength in Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagar, Kolar and Tumakuru. I have explained the ground realities in each district to the BJP leaders. I will go to every Constituency in a wheel-chair for campaigning,’ the ex-PM said.

He also appealed the people of Karnataka with folded hands to save the regional party for protecting the State’s interests.

Deve Gowda’s acknowledgment comes after senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced the possible alliance on Friday.

Kumaraswamy, in his address, asserted that the party will not stand only for alliance but also for protecting the interests of the State. Urging the party leaders and workers not to leave the party in haste, he cautioned the party workers against falling into the trap of the Congress.

Assuring the minorities that their interests will be protected, he maintained that though the minorities have disappointed the JD(S) for the second time, the party is committed to protect the minorities and Dalits.

Pointing out that the alliance with the BJP was being formed in order to put a brake on the Congress’ aspirations of winning over 20 seats in LS and as a response to those who are predicting a wipeout of JD(S), Kumaraswamy justified the alliance with the saffron party saying that the BJP was also part of the Janata Parivar when the opposition fought the Congress in 1970s. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A block did not have the courtesy to extend invitation to the JD(S) for their meetings, he added.

JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and other leaders too addressed the meet.

Thousands of party workers from across the State took part in the convention which was organised to strengthen the party ahead of the forthcoming BBMP and local body polls and next year’s Lok Sabha election.