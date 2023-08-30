Bar Association fetes Siddu with silver mace

August 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was warmly felicitated by Mysuru Bar Association at a programme held in the Mysuru City and District Courts Complex here yesterday.

Addressing the legal fraternity on the occasion, Siddharamaiah said that politics is not for pleasure and entertainment and instead is a field for bringing about a change for better in the society.

Observing that politics should be used for getting justice to the deprived and eradication of social and economical inequality, the CM said Dr. Ambedkar dreamt of social and political upliftment of the depressed sections of the people.

Stressing on the need for every section of the society to get equal opportunities, he said that Independence can be meaningful only if the deprived get social, economical and political power.

Recalling how he became a lawyer, Siddharamaiah described himself as an accidental lawyer. Noting that his father wanted him to become a Doctor, he said however, he could not get a Medical seat as he had scored low marks in PUC and as such he joined B.Sc course in Yuvaraja College. After completing B.Sc, he applied for an M.Sc seat in Botany at Manasagangothri. But he could not get M.Sc admission for want of income certificate, following which he returned to agriculture in his village, when he got into a feud over a piece of land.

Later, following advice of his friends, he joined Law course in Mysuru’s Sarada Vilas Law College and completed Law Degree. This was how he became a lawyer and started practicing Law in Mysuru, he explained.

He further said that he worked as a Junior Lawyer under P.M. Chikkaboraiah, who became an MLA after several years.

The CM also recalled how he was inspired by the leadership of farmer leader Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy, who was then a faculty of Sarada Vilas Law College.

He also explained how he took on his village local leader (Shyanubhoga) Chennappayya who had advised his (Siddu) father against making him a Lawyer.

Stressing on the need for lawyers to ensure justice for their clients, he said that lawyers must make honest efforts to get justice for the poor and the helpless.

Lauding the legal fraternity of Mysuru for professional ethics, he said that the Mysuru Bar Association played a crucial role in his becoming the Chief Minister for the second time.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S. Sangreshi in his address was all praise for the CM. Maintaining that it was a day to remember in his life as one of the most valued ones, Judge Sangreshi said he has been following Siddharamaiah since 1988 and have met him many times. “I have heard and read his talks and speeches. I am personally one among his innumerable fans,” he said.

Dy.CM appears on stage

Even as the programme continued into night, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar appeared on the stage and sat next to the CM at about 8.30 pm. He was seen handing over a paper note to Siddharamaiah, which was read by the CM in right earnest, following which the two had brief chat. Shivakumar later pulled out another paper from his pocket and gave to the CM even as their conversation continued. Later, Shivakumar left the stage at around 8.50 pm.

‘Law Guide’ monthly magazine editor H.N. Venkatesh and Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy felicitated the CM by presenting a silver mace.

Earlier CM Siddharamaiah unveiled the portrait of late Senior Lawyer H. Gangadharan.

Bar Association office-bearers S. Umesh, Puttasiddegowda and Bhagayamma, Karnataka Bar Council member Chandramouli, former member Appajigowda, senior lawyers C.M. Jagadish and A.S. Nataraj, CM’s Political Secretary K. Govindaraj, former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda and others were present.

The Bar Association presented a charter of demands to the CM which included Rs.10 crore grant for construction of Association building in Malalawadi Courts Complex, power bill waiver of the Association, development of Library, release of money for purchase of law books, allotment of 2 acre land available in front of Malalawadi Court Complex for construction of Lawyers Community Hall and setting up of AC and DC Courts in the Law Courts Complex, among others.