Deputy Range Forest Officer commits suicide in Madikeri
Deputy Range Forest Officer commits suicide in Madikeri

August 30, 2023

Madikeri: G.C. Rashmi (27), a Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) working at the Research Division of the Forest Department, committed suicide by hanging self at the Forest Department quarters in Madikeri yesterday night and the incident came to light this morning.

A native of Mandya, Rashmi was serving in Kodagu since two years and the reason for her to take the extreme step is yet to be known.

Madikeri Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the body to the Madikeri District Hospital for post-mortem. Madikeri Town Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

