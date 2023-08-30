Pourakarmika accident case: Accused car driver was sleepy when he hit civic worker on duty
News

Pourakarmika accident case: Accused car driver was sleepy when he hit civic worker on duty

August 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The accused car driver, who had rammed into a Pourakarmika, who was busy cleaning D. Devaraj Urs Road in the early hours of Aug. 27, resulting in the Pourakarmika losing his leg and badly damaging another leg, was listening to a discourse (Harikatha) the entire previous night. He was said to be sleepy when the accident took place.

The accused car driver, identified as Kushal, was listening to the discourse on Shanimahatme the entire night at Kyathamaranahalli. On Sunday morning, he dropped the priest at City Bus Stand and was proceeding on Devaraj Urs Road to go to his residence at Jayalakshmipuram when he fell sleepy, resulting in him ramming the car into Pourakarmika Mahadeva, who was busy collecting garbage mounds on Devaraj Urs Road and Narayana Shastry Road.

The impact was such that the right foot of Mahadeva was severed and left leg sustained multiple fractures.

Mahadeva was rushed to Apollo BGS Hospitals, where he is being treated in an ICU.

Car driver Kushal has also been injured and has been admitted to Kamakshi Hospital, according to Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching