Pourakarmika accident case: Accused car driver was sleepy when he hit civic worker on duty

August 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The accused car driver, who had rammed into a Pourakarmika, who was busy cleaning D. Devaraj Urs Road in the early hours of Aug. 27, resulting in the Pourakarmika losing his leg and badly damaging another leg, was listening to a discourse (Harikatha) the entire previous night. He was said to be sleepy when the accident took place.

The accused car driver, identified as Kushal, was listening to the discourse on Shanimahatme the entire night at Kyathamaranahalli. On Sunday morning, he dropped the priest at City Bus Stand and was proceeding on Devaraj Urs Road to go to his residence at Jayalakshmipuram when he fell sleepy, resulting in him ramming the car into Pourakarmika Mahadeva, who was busy collecting garbage mounds on Devaraj Urs Road and Narayana Shastry Road.

The impact was such that the right foot of Mahadeva was severed and left leg sustained multiple fractures.

Mahadeva was rushed to Apollo BGS Hospitals, where he is being treated in an ICU.

Car driver Kushal has also been injured and has been admitted to Kamakshi Hospital, according to Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa.