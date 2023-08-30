Nanjangud Srikanteshwara temple records Rs.1.68 cr. hundi collection
Nanjangud Srikanteshwara temple records Rs.1.68 cr. hundi collection

August 30, 2023

Nanjangud: The famed Srikanteshwaraswamy temple in Nanjangud has recorded a hundi collection of Rs. 1.68 crore. The counting of all the 34 hundis of the temple was taken up in the temple premises on Tuesday, during which Rs. 1,68,75,992 in cash, 88 grams of gold jewellery, 4.45 kg of silver jewellery and 67 foreign currencies were found. The counting was done by the temple staff, Bank of Baroda staff and more than a hundred women members of Self-Help Groups.

The Temple Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar, Accounts Officer Gurumallaiah, Bank of Baroda Manager T.K. Nayak and other officials were present.

