Snake Shyam urges CM to provide compensation for fellow rescuers

August 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted snake rescuer Balasubramanya (Snake Shyam) has urged Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to provide compensation to fellow snake rescuers who lose their lives due to snake bites during their courageous rescue operations.

In an appeal conveyed through a letter handed over to CM Siddharamaiah at Suttur Mutt yesterday, Snake Shyam highlighted his own extensive experience of 46 years in rescuing around 86,440 snakes. He also noted that his son, Surya Keerthi, is actively involved in the same cause.

He underlined that snake rescuers play a crucial role in safeguarding both snakes and humans. Unfortunately, many of these rescuers have tragically lost their lives due to snake bites while carrying out their duties, leaving their families in distress. Snake Shyam earnestly urged the CM to extend Government compensation to these heroic individuals who selflessly risk their lives to protect both human and reptile populations.

Drawing attention to the alarming rate of snakebite incidents, which affect around 50 to 60 individuals daily, especially among labourers and farmers, Snake Shyam urged the CM to take the initiative to reserve 10 hospital beds exclusively for snakebite victims across the State. This move could potentially save lives and provide timely medical assistance to those in need, he added.