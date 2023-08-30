Gen. K.S. Thimayya Statue shifted to Mysuru for repairs

August 30, 2023

City sculptor Arun Yogiraj to restore 50-year-old statue

Madikeri: The damaged bronze statue of General Kodandera S. Thimayya that was uprooted from its position at the entrance of Madikeri town (Toll Gate) has been shifted to Mysuru for repairs and restoration. On Aug. 21, a speeding KSRTC bus collided with it.

The statue fell onto the ground, toppling the granite pedestal on which it stood. As the statue fell on the railings, the sharp iron pierced the statue at five places and there are other damages as well.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue and the emotional attachment of the people of Kodagu with the statue, the District Administration decided to repair the statue and it has been shifted to Mysuru now. MLAs of Kodagu A.S. Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda had assured the people of Kodagu that the statue will be installed at the same place.

Last evening, the statue that was placed at ‘Sunny Side’ that houses General K.S. Thimayya Museum, was shifted with the help of a crane and was mounted on a truck KA-09-C-6002 and was shifted to Mysuru.

The repair works will be undertaken by Arun Yogiraj and his team. Arun had carved the statue of Adi Shankaracharya installed at Kedarnath and the statue of Subash Chandra Bose installed in New Delhi. The statue repair works have been entrusted to Arun based on the recommendations from former Law Minister M.C. Nanaiah.

Speaking to Star of Mysore from Ayodhya, Arun Yogiraj said that he holds immense respect for General Thimayya. “I readily agreed for the restoration and the process will be completed within 25 days without causing any harm to the original beauty and the structure of the statue,” he said.

Over the past 50 years, the statue has been painted numerous times. “Initially, the paint on the front part of the statue will be removed. Then, welding will be done for the damaged parts. Following this, some chemical substances will be used for restoration and filling in the gaps. Bronze will be melted and used to fill the damages. The statue will finally be repainted to blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings while retaining the original charm,” he added.