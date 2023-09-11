Wrong to speak low of any religion: Yaduveer

September 11, 2023

• Yaduveer speaks of Mahisha Dasara and Politics

• Farmer delegation asks Wadiyars to offer ‘bagina’

Mandya: Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has expressed his regrets over the recent remarks of Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin against ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a programme organised to release a book ‘Mareyalagada Mahanubhava Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’ authored by writer Meera Shivalingaiah, at Kalamandira here yesterday, Yaduveer said: “It is wrong to speak low against any religion including ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Every religion deserves its own respect and honour.”

Mincing no words, Yaduveer, who called the remarks of TN Minister Udhayanidhi unacceptable, said: “Be it anybody, it is wrong to speak against religion.”

Reiterating that he doesn’t have any interest in politics, Yaduveer said: “I won’t contest the elections as we don’t have any role to play in politics. However, we will always take part in the programmes of the society. There is no necessity to work for the welfare of the society through politics. We can serve the people in other ways too and is making efforts in this regard.”

Like every year, Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated without any changes in the rituals, clarified Yaduveer.

Mahisha Dasara

On the much debated ‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebrations, Yaduveer sought to say “Constitutionally people are empowered to practice according to their likes.”

To another question on Cauvery river water being released from KRS Dam in Mandya to Tamil Nadu, Yaudveer said: “The Government should decide on the basis of Supreme Court order related to sharing of Cauvery river water. Besides, the Government should take a call on resolving the issue. We are totally in support of the State and farmers. The farmers should question those in power.”

Royals must offer ‘bagina’

A delegation of farmer leaders met Yaduveer and submitted a memorandum requesting that “Members of erstwhile royal family of Mysore must set a precedent by performing puja and offering ‘bagina’ to brimming river Cauvery at KRS Dam by giving a go by to the practice followed by Chief Minister and Ministers all these years.”

The farmer leaders explained, “The Dam remains empty as the puja is performed by leaders who carry a sin. By doing so, they are bringing disrepute to the Dam built by the Maharaja. Even now, if the royal couple offer the ‘bagina,’ the Dam will be full.”