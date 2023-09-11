Congratulations… IMF Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to Modi
Congratulations… IMF Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to Modi

September 11, 2023

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully hosting the two-day G20 Summit in India. She posted a picture with PM Modi on her official X handle.

In a post on X, Gita Gopinath wrote, “Congratulations Prime Minister@narendramodi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. India’s message of ‘one earth, one family, one future’ resonated strongly with all delegates.”

She also exchanged pleasantries with President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi during the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

In response, PM Modi replied, “Thank you for the kind words. It is an honour to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the first Deputy MD of IMF Gita Gopinath during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

“@nsitharaman interacts with @GitaGopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the @IMFNews, at the G20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn) at Bharat Mandapam,” Sitharaman wrote on X.

Mysuru-born Gita Gopinath holds the position of number two official at the IMF.

Gita Gopinath’s parents T.V. Gopinath and V.C. Vijayalakshmi, both from Kerala, currently reside in Mysuru.

