Double murder on Shivaratri night shocks Pandavapura
News

Double murder on Shivaratri night shocks Pandavapura

February 22, 2020

Pandavapura: Even as people from most parts of the State were observing Shivaratri ‘Jaagarane’ (Night vigil), a double murder on Shivaratri night has shocked the Sugar town of Pandavapura in Mandya district. Suresh alias Koli Suresh and Nagaraju of Mahdeshwarapura in the taluk are the ones who were knifed to death.

Koli Suresh, an auto driver and Nagaraju, a JCB owner, were standing near a Tea-shop located close to a temple in Mahadeshwarapura late night on Friday, when a group of miscreants assaulted  and stabbed the duo to death over an old rivalry. It is suspected that the murder was committed over a love affair and financial issues.

The Police have taken Krishna, a local Rowdy-sheeter into custody for questioning, while two others  — Suresh and another youth — who too are said to be involved in the murder, have gone absconding, it is learnt. Pandavapura Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

