Rangavalli to stage play ‘Blind Shot’

February 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based amateur theatre troupe Rangavalli will be presenting the play ‘Blind Shot,’ a Kannada translation of English play ‘Wait Until Dark,’ written by Frederick Knott, at Kirurangamandira (Mini Theatre), Kalamandira premises, in city on Feb. 23, Feb.29 and Mar.1 at 7 pm.

B.P. Arun has translated the play which is directed by Vishwas Krishna.

Tickets are priced at Rs.100. For details, contact Mob: 99646-56482 or 94488-71815.

About the play: ‘Blind Shot’ is a thriller. It is the Kannada adaptation of the English play ‘Wait Until Dark,’ written by Frederick Knott. It was first performed on Broadway in 1966. Since then, it has had many successful runs and was also made into a movie with the same name starring Audrey Hepburn. It was previously adapted into Kannada by the name ‘27 Mavalli Circle.’

The plot revolves around the central character Anupa, a blind housewife. A Musical Doll, stuffed with drugs somehow ends up at the house of Arvind Hegde and his blind wife Anupa. Mala, who had tried to smuggle the Doll has been murdered in the same house. The Doll is now misplaced. When Arvind is not at home, three conmen device a plan and try to play a game with the blind housewife Anupa into tricking her to find and give away the Musical Doll. What begins as a simple con evolves into a dangerous game of wits putting Anupa’s life at stake. Once she realises their facade, it becomes a game of cat and mouse. With her disability to see and being pitted alone against the three, it is now up to Anupa to overcome her fears and put up a fight.

Cast: Anupa – Dhanya Shree and Arpitha; Devaraj – B.R. Raghavendra and G. Murali, Anand – C.N. Manjunath and Prayag G. Kore; Tooni – Hariprasad Kashyap and Sudhir; Rosy – Nesara; Aravind – M. Manju and Vinay Krishna; Police Officers – Manju Narasapura and R. Manju.

Crew: Translation – B.P. Arun; Music – Prashanth Hiremath; Lighting Design – Krishnakumar Narnakaje; Set Design – H.K. Dwarakanath; Costume Design – K.R. Nandini; H.R. Raviprasad – Publicity; Production Manager – B. Rajesh; Concept & Direction – Vishwas Krishna.

