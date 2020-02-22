Over 1,900 land jobs at Mega Job fair

February 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Mega Job fair (Udyoga Mela) organised at Bharat Scouts and Guides grounds near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which ended on Thursday, saw a total of 1,904 job aspirants getting appointment letters from different companies.

The Job fair (Feb.19 and 20) was jointly organised by Mysuru,Mandya and Kodagu District Administrations, Skill development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and the Department of Industrial Training and Employment .

While 755 aspirants got appointment letters on the first day on Wednesday, 1,149 got their appointment letters on Thursday. About 165 companies, mostly from Mysuru and Bengaluru had taken part in the two-day event.

A total of 8,577 job aspirants had registered, out of which 4,692 attended. Those who landed jobs included 25 specially-abled candidates. Apart from the 1,904 aspirants who were issued appointment letters, the participant companies have shortlisted another 1,210 candidates for future recruitment, according to Skill Development Officer N.S. Shivanna.

