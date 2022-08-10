Lions Club of Mysore West conducts charity event

August 10, 2022

Utsav-2022 showcases India’s rich culture and heritage through fabrics, art and century-old traditions

Lions Club of Mysore West (LCMW) recently conducted a cultural event in aid of its numerous service projects. Held at Kalamandira, Utsav-2022, a celebration of Indian culture through Indian attire showcased India’s rich culture and heritage through fabrics, art and century-old traditions.

Ten participating teams comprising about 150 women, aged between 20 and 65 years, presented an impressive motley of themes such as fabrics of India, Indian classical dances, queens of India, Sindhi traditions, Kodava weddings, Indian brides balancing their professions and domestic responsibilities.

The teams representing Classical Dancers of Mysuru, Doctors at Apollo and JSS Hospitals, Inner Wheel Clubs of Mysore, Bunts Sangha, Sindhi Group, Kodavas and others, were led by P.K. Nagalakshmi, Veda Rai, Priya Kushalappa, Dr. Aathira Ravindranath, Sangeeta Satish, Suma Prakash, Dr. Rashmi, Padma Raghu, Nandini Murthy, and Miriam Cherian.

Nagarajan Srinivasan (second from left), President, Lions Club of Mysore West and Mahesh Rao, Secretary, seen with Team Vintage Vogue (Consultant Doctors of Apollo BGS Hospitals), who bagged first runner-up prize.

Team Bunts Sangha portraying India’s rich heritage in fabrics and textiles was adjudged the winner. ‘The performance was choreographed by enthusiastic team members. Preparing, planning and practicing for Utsav was a great bonding exercise and wonderful experience for the team,’ said Veda Rai.

Team Vintage Vogue (Consultant Doctors of Apollo BGS Hospitals), the first runner-up, presented Indian art through Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings. ‘This competition came as a fresh breeze and a refreshing change for us doctors. We hope to participate in such events more often,’ said Dr. Aathira Ravindranath (Paediatric Gastroenterologist), who choreographed the scintillating performance put up by her team.

Team Glamour & Guts (Inner Wheel Clubs), led and choreographed by Suma Prakash, exhibiting Queens of India was declared the second runner-up. ‘Utsav was a unique and well-organised event conducted by LCMW. We’re delighted to be a part of this noble cause,’ said Suma Prakash.

The cultural extravaganza was judged by Pooja Joshi Igoor, Rekha Rohit and Asha Prasad.

‘We are humbled by the response, and indeed grateful to Mysureans for supporting our cause, and making this event a grand success,’ said Nagarajan Srinivasan, President, LCMW.

The proceeds from the event would be used for various service projects of the Club such as kidney endowment fund, empowering women and girl children through education and various other activities that this organisation has been undertaking since February 8, 1981.

—Sujata Rajpal